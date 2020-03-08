Three new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

Sunday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear announced three new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.

The state total for COVID-19 is now four.

21 people have been tested in Kentucky so far. 17 of those came back negative, 4 came back positive, according to Ky.gov.

Governor Beshear says the latest cases are in Jefferson and Fayette counties with a second person diagnosed in Harrison County. All four patients are in isolation.

Gov. Beshear confirmed the three additional cases after health officials received the positive test results late Sunday.

“We want to make sure Kentuckians have the information they need to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “While we do have additional cases, which we expected with the way this coronavirus has spread across the nation and world, Kentuckians should know the risk remains relatively low and they should not panic. We can all take proactive steps to reduce the risk of exposure for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

The Governor said additional positive tests should be expected.

“We are ready for this,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been preparing with every minute that we have to make sure we can respond and respond appropriately.”

New COVID-19 hotline ready at 1.800.722.5725; Guidance issued to help protect Kentuckians. https://t.co/leMkSud3Zc pic.twitter.com/DEgKcMF4Jg — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 7, 2020

While the Governor could not provide more details on the victims of the virus, he stressed that health professionals in the state are prepared to take action.

The initial patient, who is from Harrison County, is being treated in isolation at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. The patient was first treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Those who are sick are asked to not visit nursing homes and not to go in to work. Harrison County nursing homes are no longer accepting visitors. At this time, local business do not need to close.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued new guidance for people with higher risk for the virus, which includes older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

The current risk for COVID-19 to people in Kentucky is low. Evidence to date indicates those most at risk for becoming ill with COVID-19 are those in close contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 infection, including healthcare workers and those who have traveled in the past 14 days in countries with ongoing community spread of the virus.

The state lab in Frankfort has been conducting COVID-19 testing since Monday, March 2. The Department for Public Health has the ability to process results in a timely manner. Specimens received at the lab by noon each day will be resulted on the same day. Specimens received after noon will be resulted the following day. Currently, Kentuckians can seek testing by consulting with their health care provider.