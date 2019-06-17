Three people charged in Warren County burglary

The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Sunday after a burglary investigation.

WCSO said a home on Hullet Lane was left in ruins, but nothing was stolen. The garage was also burglarized.

The report said several items were thrown outside and a 1970 Chevy pickup was seriously damaged. A 2004 Dodge Ram was stolen from the yard.

Tyler Dale Epley, 21, of Dunmor, KY, Tiffany Danielle Bandy, 22, of Lewisburg, KY, and Taylor Wayne Hanks, 25, of Russellville, KY, were identified and charged in the case.