Three out of four defendants charged with bank fraud, involving a man known as Kentuckyana Jones, pleaded guilty last month.

Roger Hagan and Garry Hammer pleaded guilty to two counts and Lorri Hughes pleaded guilty to one count.

All will be sentenced on July 9 and, as part of the plea agreements, they've agreed to pay restitution to the victims.

Michael Barrick, also known as Kentuckyana Jones, is charged with five counts and a trial date is scheduled for May 14.