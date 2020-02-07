Three people charged with selling/buying an infant indicted

Three people accused of selling/buying an infant in Bowling Green have been indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury.

Back in December, Bowling Green Police say a staff member from Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School contacted them to do a welfare check at a home on W 10th Avenue.

Officials say the school had received information that Maria Domingo-Perez had given a child away.

When authorities went to the residence, they say Domingo-Perez returned with the child and gave multiple conflicting statements.

Police say Domingo-Perez eventually said she had given the child away to Pascual Jose-Manuel and Catarina Jose-Felipe.

BGPD says Jose-Manuel advised he gave Domingo-Perez $2,000 for the child and was planning to adopt the child.

ICE filed the detainers with the Warren County Regional Jail on Dec. 3. A statement from ICE said that Maria Domingo-Perez, Catarina Jose-Felipe and Pascual Jose-Manuel were all citizens of Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.

Domingo-Perez is scheduled for an arraignment on February 10, 2020.