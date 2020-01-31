Three people indicted in connection to rash of thefts

In May the Bowling Green Police Department launched an investigation into a string of thefts from businesses and catalytic converter thefts. BGPD detectives worked along with Western Kentucky University detectives to identify similar crimes and possible suspects.

According to BGPD, 2 businesses were burglarized, 2 vehicles were stolen, and numerous converters were stolen.

On Wednesday, BGPD presented their case to the Warren County Grand Jury and received the following indictments:

John Wheatley, 46, of Bowling Green

9 counts felony theft

2 counts burglary 3rd

3 counts felony criminal mischief

1 count receiving stolen property firearm

1 count receiving stolen property auto

1 count theft of registration plate

1 count possession handgun by felon

1 count possession of methamphetamine

Persistent felony offender

Michael Anderson, 32, of Bowling Green

3 counts felony theft

Persistent felony offender

Steven Graves, 40, of Bowling Green

1 count felony theft

1 count felony criminal mischief

1 count possession of methamphetamine

Persistent felony offender