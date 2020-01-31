Three people indicted in connection to rash of thefts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- In May the Bowling Green Police Department launched an investigation into a string of thefts from businesses and catalytic converter thefts. BGPD detectives worked along with Western Kentucky University detectives to identify similar crimes and possible suspects.
According to BGPD, 2 businesses were burglarized, 2 vehicles were stolen, and numerous converters were stolen.
On Wednesday, BGPD presented their case to the Warren County Grand Jury and received the following indictments:
John Wheatley, 46, of Bowling Green
9 counts felony theft
2 counts burglary 3rd
3 counts felony criminal mischief
1 count receiving stolen property firearm
1 count receiving stolen property auto
1 count theft of registration plate
1 count possession handgun by felon
1 count possession of methamphetamine
Persistent felony offender
Michael Anderson, 32, of Bowling Green
3 counts felony theft
Persistent felony offender
Steven Graves, 40, of Bowling Green
1 count felony theft
1 count felony criminal mischief
1 count possession of methamphetamine
Persistent felony offender