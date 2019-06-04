Three teenagers reported missing in Grayson County

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 3 juveniles reported as missing.

17-year-old Gavin P. Petty was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 1610 Morrison Clifty Rd. in Big Clifty. He is a white male, 5’9”, 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Two other juveniles, 16-year-old Brandon R. Stewart and 16-year-old Christian D. Jackson were last seen on June 2nd, 2019 at their residence near the 14500 block of Grayson Springs Road.

Officials said Stewart and Jackson have been reported to have run away together.

No foul play is suspected in either disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teenagers is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.