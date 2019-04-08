UPDATE: Edmonton juvenile is found

UPDATE 04/08/19 - Kentucky State Police says Amber Shirley was found on Sunday night and is now home with her family.

Officials have not released any other information.

15-year-old Amber Shirley out of Edmonton is STILL missing.

The Shirley's have sent an updated poster pleading for answers. The family is offering a cash reward for information leading to a safe return.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to ask for the public's help locating 15-year-old Amber Shirley of Edmonton who went missing last Friday, January 18.

Shirley was last seen at her grandparents house on Robert Wilson Rd. around 11:00 p.m. wearing pajama pants and a t-shirt.

Amber is a 5 feet 2 inches 195 pound, white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 270-384-4796 or your local law enforcement agency.