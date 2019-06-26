ThunderFest is just one week away

We're exactly one week away from the 48th annual ThunderFest in Bowling Green.

For decades the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has provided this fun-filled, family fireworks show.

At a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, the Kiwanis Club celebrated this year's ThunderFest, which will take place next Wednesday, July 3.

ThunderFest is not only a fireworks show, it also serves as a fundraiser for more than 30 children's organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Last year, ThunderFest raised more than $60,000 for local non-profits.

ThunderFest is produced by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green members and it's funded with private donations from title sponsor, Meijer, and other sponsors local businesses and organizations.

This year's event will be Wednesday, July 3 at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater. If it rains, the event will be moved to July 4.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dark.

There will also be food trucks, activities for kids, and live music. It's $25/car.