Thundershowers For The Morning Hours

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, March 19, 2020

***RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS LATE THURSDAY EARLY FRIDAY***

A warm front moves through this morning bringing some heavy downpours with some thunder. We dry out for your midday and afternoon but another round of showers and storms is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible during this period. Highs soar into the 70s Thursday and again Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over this weekend. Our break in the rains appears brief, however. More shower chances return for late Sunday...ramping up through early next week. Highs warm back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Windy & Warm, Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 73, Low 66, winds S-16, G-30

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Ending, Windy

High 70, Low 37, winds W-13, G-30

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 50, Low 34, winds N-7

