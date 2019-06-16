Thunderstorm Chances On The Rise

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, June 16, 2019

We stayed dry much of the weekend with the exception to some showers late on our Sunday. As the system to our west stalls it will bring more banded showers and thunderstorms to start of the week. The thundershower will not be continuous rather they will move through in bands. Monday we warm back up into the upper 80's with humidity on the rise. Expect it to feel muggy much of the week as we battle multiple shower and thunderstorm chances. The rain chance will lower as we head towards the end of the week.

Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Scattered Showers To The Northwest

Low 71, winds SW-10

MONDAY: Scattered Afternoon Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 87, Low 70, winds SW-12

TUESDAY: Scattered Afternoon Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 81, Low 68, winds SW-9

