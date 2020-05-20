BGMU's electric crews will replace poles, lines on Scottsville Road Thursday and Friday

BGMU electric line crews will be replacing poles and lines along

Scottsville Road this Thursday, May 21 starting at 10 pm.

Shive Lane will be closed between Ken Bale Blvd. and Scottsville Road until work is completed the next morning.

Beginning at 1 am Friday, May 22, crews will have a rolling roadblock set up at the intersection of Scottsville Road and Cave Mill Road/Shive Lane.

All lanes of Scottsville Road at this intersection will be affected during that time.

Work is anticipated to be completed by 5 am Friday.

Please be careful when traveling in this area.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest time frame possible.