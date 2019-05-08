Thursday is National Lost Sock Memorial Day

We’ve all been there.

As soon as we try to be good adults and do laundry, we end up making a mess of our sock drawer.

By the time we finish folding clothes, we’re left with socks that are suddenly without their mate.

Panic sets in.

Surely, we washed them together. Where could the matching sock have gone?

We check the washing machine, but no luck. We check the dryer again, but still nothing.

Alas, we come to grips with our now solo sock and cast it aside, praying for the day the mate turns back up.

If that day hasn’t come by Thursday, it’s time to kiss that dream goodbye.

May 9 is National Lost Sock Memorial Day. It’s a time to remember all the mates that never found their way back home.

According to National Day Calendar, it’s a day set aside to finally get rid of those mismatched socks. (Unless, of course, that’s your style. It’s 2019. No judgment.)

Participants are encouraged to clean out the sock drawer, even post a picture of your lonely socks with the hashtag #LostSockMemorialDay.

You don’t necessarily have to throw them out. Repurposing them is perfectly fine.

Make sock puppets or use them as a dust rag.

Researchers at National Day Calendar could not determine who started the observation day.

