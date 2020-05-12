Tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Friday, May 15

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, May 15 for our 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

The house is built by Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green.

The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms,

two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There's a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There's a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

You can get your $100 ticket here

If you get your ticket by Sunday, May 17, 2020 you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower, courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.