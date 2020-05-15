Tickets on sale for Bowling Green's 16th annual St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was built on a prayer and a promise. More than 50 years ago, Danny Thomas prayed to a statue of St. Jude to show him his way and he would build him a shrine. That promise became St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

When St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago, the survival rate for childhood cancer was 20 percent. Thanks to treatments invented at St. Jude it’s 80 percent today.

The doctors and researchers at St. Jude want to increase the survival rate to 90 percent. You can help them achieve their goal by reserving your $100 ticket for our 16th annual St. Jude Dream Home. All the money goes directly to the hospital to help the patients and their families.

“With St. Jude no family receives a bill not for travel, housing or food, so when you reserve your $100 dream home ticket you’re helping to ensure no family receives a bill,” explains Mackenzie Adams with St. Jude.

If you get your ticket by Sunday, May 17, 2020 you’ll be entered to win the Tickets on Sale Prize, a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower, courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

“It just puts a smile on your face and let’s you know you’re doing something good for the children at St. Jude and when you donated a good product it gets the community to rally and to sell out of those tickets. It’s important to us to stand out in the community and it’s something small we could do to show our support,” said Brandon Gabbard with Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment

The house is built by Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There's a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There's a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

You can go to dreamhome.org or wbko.com/dreamhome to get your $100 ticket. Only 6,500 tickets are available.