Tidball's offering live streamed concerts

The live music venue Tidball's is still rocking even with social distancing rules.

The venue is now live streaming concerts every Saturday night as well as posting home studio sessions and video submissions on Fridays. The concerts will be streamed to Tidball's Facebook page. The studio sessions and videos can also be found there as well.

"We kinda got together to see how we could keep doing the live music thing but as well as bringing awareness of the COVID-19," Brian Jarvis, a part-owner of Tidball's said.

The bands will perform on the stage at Tidball's and have their concert live-streamed.

Jarvis said he wanted to give people something to help take their minds off of the stress going on in the world right now. If only for a couple of hours.

"Just kind of provide a place of humor, laughter, and music," Jarvis said.

The original plan of the online concerts was to help raise money to help keep the doors open at Tidball's.

"Small businesses right now are having a very difficult time," Jarvis said.

On Saturday, March 21, Tidball's live-streamed a concert featuring the Girl Tones which saw over 4,000 views and raised nearly $4,000.

The community of musicians in Bowling Green has been on board with the idea of the online concerts and want to be a part of it.

"It gives them an opportunity to hone their craft, stay busy, do some writing, and be on top of their game as well," Jarvis said.

The next online concert for Tidball's is The Josephines streaming at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

Those that wish to donate to Tidball's can find a link to donate on their social media sites.