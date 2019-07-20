Time To Kick The Heat Out Of Here

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, July 20, 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH SUNDAY...

The heat has suppressed the region over the past couple of days and today was no exception! Highs climbed into the lower 90's with the heat index in the triple digits. The heat will stick around for part of our Sunday but some showers start to fire up in the afternoon giving some cooler moments into the afternoon and evening, the big relief drive in late Sunday into Monday.

BIG CHANGES COMING...

A potent cold front will pass through late Sunday into Monday morning signaling a big change. We will see showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler, less humid air for much of next week. Highs will only be in the low to mid-80s while overnight lows may drop into the upper 50s!

TONIGHT: Hazy and Humid, Stray Shower

Low 74, winds CALMING

SUNDAY: Humid with Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 74, winds S-9

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 63, winds NW-6

