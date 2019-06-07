Timothy Madden's case moves toward trial date

The case against Timothy Madden, the man accused of murdering seven-year-old Gabbi Doolin, is moving toward a trial date.

Friday morning Judge Janet Crocker held a status conference in the case of Madden. Though defense and prosecution were not physically present in the courtroom, the purpose of Friday's meeting was to ensure everything is on track for Madden’s trial.

During Friday’s phone conference Judge Crocker approved a motion filed by the defense for an inspection of the evidence against Madden, stating defense must have the inspection done within the next 30 days.

Because of several moving parts in the case, Judge Crocker finalized the timeline of events before heading into the trial, which is scheduled to begin September 4th in Hardin County.

July 24th, defense and prosecution are scheduled for a pretrial conference, where there could potentially be a personal appearance by Madden.

August 5th, jury orientation is scheduled in Hardin County to find those who will serve on the jury during Madden’s trial.

Judge Crocker set a final pretrial conference for August 9th where defense and prosecution can address any issues before heading into trial.