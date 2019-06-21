Tinder date used as setup for robbery at Lampkin Park

Thursday, the Bowling Green Police Department received a call of a person pistol-whipped and robbed in Lampkin Park.

Through further investigation police learned the incident was a setup through the popular dating app, Tinder.

Officers say a friend of the victim called police about the victim's phone being stolen.

The victim, a female, told police she met a young male on Tinder and agreed to meet for a date at Lampkin Park. They both arrived at the park separately and the young male got inside the victim's car.

Police say shortly after, a second vehicle pulled up behind the victim's car and a subject approached the victim's window with a gun and stole her purse, her phone and the phone of the young male inside the car.

Officers say the victim struggled to keep her purse, but was knocked to the ground and believed she was hit in the head with the gun. She was later taken to the hospital for injuries to her head.

The young male inside the car stayed for a short time, but was later picked up by his brother to go get a phone to call the police and report the robbery.

Later that night officers located the car suspected in the robbery. Police obtained a search warrant and found the victim's purse and a gun inside the car.

Through further investigation, police say a 17-year-old juvenile was the driver of the car and set up the robbery.

Police arrested 18-year-old Admir Becirovic and 21-year-old Kenan Husic and charged them with first-degree robbery. They say Becirovic was the passenger inside the car that did the robbery and Husic was the young male who met the victim for the date.

Police say Becirovic, Husic, and the juvenile worked together to set up the robbery. Police say the plan was for Husic to act as a victim, too.

Police say all three people involved in the robbery ultimately confessed to the setup.