Gym tips for staying fit in 2020

The new year is just around the corner and some of you are getting ready to make your resolutions for 2020.

For some, those resolutions might be eating healthier, getting fit, or spending more time in the gym.

Most of us lose motivation for these resolutions within a few weeks, but local fitness gurus have some tips and tricks to help keep that motivation.

"The best way to stay motivated is to just take it one day at a time. The hardest part is getting here, but once you get in here and get going, you get into a routine. Then it makes it easier," said Willie Walcher, General Manager of Planet Fitness in Bowling Green.

They also say to take things slow when you first start your fitness journey.

"It's easy to get overwhelmed, but you just have to take it day by day. Set smaller goals for yourself. Something you can achieve in a shorter amount of time," said Paetra Smith, a Certified Fitness Trainer at Planet Fitness.

Remember that everyone in the gym is working towards the same goal. The trainers say to always remain confident.