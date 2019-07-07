Tips for staying safe on the water this summer

Summer is in full swing and that means more and more people will enjoy their time on the water like as Barren River Lake and Drakes Creek, but with that comes responsibility.

Warren County Emergency Management says they want everyone to have a fun summer, but to think twice before drinking alcohol out on the water.

Whether you're kayaking, boating, tubing, or swimming, they say to always have a life jacket with you and to stay hydrated in the heat.

"A big thing that we want to remind people of is to know the water that you're on. Have a method of communication. You know, they make all kinds of waterproof packages for your phones and things like that. That's exactly why we have the mile markers on Drakes Creek now," said Travis Puckett, Deputy Director for Warren County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management says to try and have someone with you when you're out on the water be aware of your surroundings.

Waterway mile markers were recently installed along Drakes Creek. More are expected to be added within the next 10 days. This will help first responders know exactly where people are on the water in case there is any type of emergency.