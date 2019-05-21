Toasty Temps (and Not Much Rain)

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Our Election Day Tuesday wound up tying last Saturday (May 18th) for the warmest day of 2019 so far (high: 89°). It only gets hotter and more humid in the days ahead. Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with only small chances for late-day isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and again Thursday. Slim chances for rain also show up late in the holiday weekend. Highs will soar into the 90s beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: M/Sunny, Breezy, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-13

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 91, Low 70, winds SW-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High 92, Low 70, winds SW-7