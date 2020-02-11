Today is National 2-1-1 Day!

"Thank you for calling Southern Kentucky 2-1-1, how may I help you today?"

Since 2016, Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 has taken over 20,000 phone calls. Helping those in need, right here in Southern Kentucky.

"United Way is very proud to offer 2-1-1 to the community, we heard a need several years ago and we were able to meet that need through 2-1-1," said Vice President at United Way of Southern Kentucky, Ellie Harbaugh. "2-1-1 is a health and human service number that people can call when they need help. One of the things we learned several years ago is that when someone needed help they may not know where to go. So 2-1-1 is a centralized number they can call. Anyone can call and ask for help it's not just for those that are low income or those that are having a financial need there are all kinds of services that we can connect people to."

2-1-1 partners with many non-profits and organizations.

"Resources that we provide in connection with 2-1- is crisis assistance management for people who are experiencing something that is out of their control, to addiction recovery through our program living ministry. To helping people get to and from work through our ready to work shuttle," said Executive Director at the Hope House in Bowling Green, Bryan Lewis. "I think 2-1-1 is so important because it creates a networking opportunity for agencies just like us."

"I think the one thing to highlight with the 2-1-1 system is definitely is that it is for all ages, all services and all counties. And it's just a great tool for folks to call in regardless of what that situation might be. That they can call in and get that resource and get that help so it's just making that call," said Kentucky Legal Aid, District Ombudsman in Bowling Green, Lynda Love.

"The information you provide is confidential, we do use the data for statistical purposes. We still unfortunately hear people say, 'We didn't know 2-1-1 existed.' and so that is one thing that we are trying very hard to do now is to let everyone know 2-1-1 is a free health and human service referral system. It is available in our 10 county area. We have call agents available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said 2-1-1 Contact Center Manager, April Owens.

DID YOU KNOW? It’s National 2-1-1 Day! In honor of the day the @CityofBGKY signed a proclamation. Since 2016, Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 has taken over 20,000 phone calls! Helping those in need right here in Southern Kentucky. #UnitedWay #211 pic.twitter.com/z2QyhDc4rz — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) February 11, 2020

In honor of National 2-1-1 Day, Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon and City of Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson issued an official proclamation declaring February 11th, 2020 as “2-1-1 Day” in Bowling Green and Warren County.