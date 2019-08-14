Todd County School District addresses student threat

For the second day in a row, the Todd County School District has had to deal with a threat made by a student.

On Wednesday, the district said the administration had been notified that a student made a verbal threat towards students at Todd County Central High School.

A post on the Todd County School District's Facebook page said the student who made the threat was disciplined and removed from school grounds.

On Tuesday, the district dealt with a threat made on social media that resulted in the students involved with the posts being disciplined and removed from school grounds as well.

The Todd County School District said that Wednesday's threat was a copycat incident and that "any threat or false statements for the purpose of creating fear or causing a disruption to the educational process will be treated seriously. As always, student safety and security are of the utmost importance for our schools."

Todd County School District Facebook post from Tuesday: