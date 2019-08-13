Todd County Schools stop attempted threat and pursue charges against students responsible

Todd County Schools Superintendent Edwin Oyler said school administration and law enforcement were notified Tuesday of a threat posted on social media.

Oyler said the students involved in making the threats were questioned and have been disciplined, removed from school grounds, and there are no immediate threats to faculty, staff, or students.

He said school district officials will pursue immediate legal charges to the absolute fullest extent of the law, and they will urge that prosecution of the people involved will be swift and their punishment severe.

Oyler thanked the Todd County Sheriff's Department and Elkton Police Department for their quick response and assistance in successfully handling this incident.

