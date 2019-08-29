Toddler found alone wandering on road, multiple arrests made after drugs found in home

Edmonson County Sheriff's deputies went to the 19000 block of Louisville Road Wednesday evening after receiving a report that a toddler was wandering alone in the middle of the road. They were told that child had almost been hit by a vehicle.

When deputies got there, the toddler's mother had already retrieved the child from the driver who had called in the incident.

Brittany Decker Houchin, 25, of Rocky Hill, told deputies she was cleaning up a trailer, and had left the child with Sherry Davis, 57, of Rocky Hill.

Deputies say the trailer, in actuality a camper, had drug paraphernalia suspected to be used for meth.

Houchin told deputies she had actually been in a shed, which when officials checked out, they found suspected Suboxone and a mirror with suspected drug residue on it.

Davis was found in the home and didn't know where the child had gone.

Deputies say they found suspected Suboxone, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin, along with various forms of suspected drug paraphernalia inside Davis’ purse.

Patrick Flannery, 19, of Rocky Hill, and Jonathan Rogers, 22, of Auburn, were also found on the property.

Sherry Davis was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (drug unspecified); Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Brittney Decker Houchin was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (drug unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess; and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Patrick Flannery was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (drug unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess.

Jonathan Rogers was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (drug unspecified); and Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess.

All four were arrested on scene and taken to Hart County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office says they're very thankful to the citizen who stopped traffic and took care of the child while waiting for law enforcement.