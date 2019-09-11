Kansas toddler ingested enough methadone to kill opioid-addicted adult, affidavit says

An affidavit detailing the case against a Wichita mother charged with murder in her 2-year-old son's death shows just how much methadone was found in the boy's system.

It says it was enough to kill an opioid-addicted adult.

The affidavit says Kimberly Compass called 911 on the morning of May 31 to report her 2-year-old son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah, wouldn't wake up and wasn't breathing.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the Sunset Motel on South Broadway in Wichita and pronounced Zayden dead a little after 10:30 a.m.

"(Compass) reported on scene that Zayden was not acting normal the night before (May 30) and was not very responsive and acted tired," the affidavit says. "Zayden was lying in a pool of vomit that was pink in color."

Compass said she checked her car for her methadone medication to see if Zayden had taken any. She said he hadn't.

A search of Compass' car unveiled an unlocked Avengers pencil box in the back seat with three bottles of methadone inside. One bottle was empty and two others had small amounts of liquid methadone that was bright pink.

On June 3, a few days after Zayden's death, Compass said the boy had about a cup of red fruit punch at the motel room. She denied that Zayden took her medicine and denied being involved in giving him any methadone.

An autopsy on Zayden revealed he had methadone in his system.

Two of three drinks, including a bottle of fruit punch and a can of soda, found in the motel room on a nightstand in between the beds tested positive for methadone.

A doctor with the forensic science center listed Zayden's cause of death as methadone toxicity, but noted the manner as "undetermined" since it was uncertain how Zayden got the drug.

Compass said a man with her and Zayden at the motel must have given the methadone to him. She said she checked her methadone twice in the middle of the night and "it was fine."

She said that before she got to the motel, she went to Walmart to buy the bottle of fruit punch and when she did so, she left the man alone in the car with her children.

That man said both children were asleep when Compass went into the store.

The man said Compass was a friend of his he'd known for about three months. He said she called him on the night of May 30 and said she had no electricity in her house and needed his help.

The man knew the owners of the Sunset Motel and rented her a room. He said she picked him up at his home about 10:30 p.m. May 30 and he noticed Zayden in the backseat, "snoring very loudly."

At the motel, the man says Zayden drank juice and a frozen hot chocolate drink.

In the affidavit, the man says Zayden started snoring loudly after falling asleep at the foot of a motel bed and he watched him to make sure he was OK.

He said he noticed the boy stopped snoring about 8:30 a.m. May 31 and he believed this just meant Zayden was finally sleeping well.

The man says he woke up about 9 a.m. and found Zayden lying in vomit. The boy wasn't breathing, but he was warm.

He noticed something in the boy's mouth and nose that he wiped with a towel. That's when he woke up Compass, who called 911.

Dispatchers instructed the man on how to perform CPR on Zayden until paramedics could arrive.

He said at this time, Compass went back to her car to check on her methadone, and she said all of her medications were fine.

Compass, 23, faces a charge of first-degree murder in her son's death. Wichita police arrested her last month for felony murder and a judge set her bond at $500,000.

Currently, there are no charges against the man with Compass and her children at the motel when Zayden died.

