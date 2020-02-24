Tompkinsville man charged with burglary

On February 21 Trooper Allen Shirley, along with officers from Tompkinsville Police Department, responded to an apartment that had been burglarized at the Green Hills Subdivision.

Homeowner Tonya Bartley stated that when she arrived at her apartment, several items were broken, and her microwave was stolen.

A resident said he saw 65-year-old Ted Frazier of Tompkinsville leave the apartment carrying a microwave.

Trooper Shirley located Frazier at his home on South Main Street and placed him under arrest.

Frazier was charged with Burglary 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking under $500 and Criminal Mischief 3rd degree.

Frazier was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.