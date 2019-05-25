Toppers' 100th Season Ends In Biloxi With 15-8 Loss To UTSA

Ahead 7-5 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the sixth, WKU Baseball allowed the next five UTSA batters to reach and the No. 8 seed scored three runs to take an 8-7 lead it would never relinquish.

Eventually clinching a 15-8 win, the Roadrunners eliminated the Hilltoppers from the 2019 Conference USA Tournament on Friday night in Biloxi, Miss., and WKU’s 100th Season on the diamond came to a close with a 26-29-1 record.

After not qualifying for the Conference USA Tournament in their first four years in the league, the Hilltoppers earned a spot with a 16-13-1 record as the No. 4 seed. The team won a game in a conference tournament for the first time since a 7-4 victory on May 26 in the 2012 Sun Belt Tournament over Louisiana Monroe.

Right fielder Jake Sanford went 4-for-5 with a walk, while left fielder Ray Zuberer III went 1-for-4 with two walks and tied a career-high with three runs scored. The Owensboro native hit his seventh dinger of the season in the fourth inning to become the first league player to hit two home runs this week at MGM Park.

Designated hitter Richard Constantine went 3-for-5 and first baseman Jack Wilson went 3-for-6 at the plate; each Hilltopper scored a run. Freshman center fielder Jackson Swiney reached base four times on a career-high three walks and his 10th hit by pitch of his rookie season.

Seniors Nick Brunson, Reece Calvert, Joe Filosa, Jacob Green and Troy Newell played their last games in a WKU uniform this week in Biloxi; they became the first elders to lead the Hilltoppers to an appearance in the league's tournament.