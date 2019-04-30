Toppers Drop Tuesday Night Decision To No. 7 Cardinals

Second baseman Nick Brunson gave WKU Baseball a one-run lead on two occasions, but the Hilltoppers were unable to hold either as No. 7 Louisville came through with an 11-4 win on Tuesday night.

After 1-2-3 first innings fired by both starters, lefty Dalton Shoemake and righty Jack Perkins, Brunson hit a 1-0 pitch over the fence in left-center field to put WKU ahead 1-0 with two outs in the top of the second.

But back came the Cardinals with a three-spot in the bottom of that inning against Shoemake to take a 3-1 lead, including a two-run homerun down the left-field line by reigning ACC Hitter of the Week Alex Binelas.

Following a scoreless third frame fired by both Perkins and freshman righty Hunter Crosby, the Hilltoppers began the top of the fourth with a rally. Right fielder Jack Wilson struck out, but reached on a wild pitch on strike three, then center fielder Jake Sanford followed with an eight-pitch walk.

First baseman Matt Phipps came up next, and struck a double off the top of the wall in left-center field that scored Wilson, moved Sanford to third base and knocked Perkins out of the game.

Shortstop Kevin Lambert greeted righty reliever Bryan Hoeing with a sac fly that scored Sanford and moved Phipps the third, then Brunson chopped a single over the third baseman’s head to bring home Phipps and give WKU a 4-3 lead.

The visitors would be held scoreless the rest of the way, however, as the Cardinals tallied three in the fourth and fifth, and then another two runs in the seventh.