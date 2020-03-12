Tornado Watch Is In Effect For Much Of The Region

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, March 12, 2020

***ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS LATE THURSDAY***

Much of Thursday features clouds with some sun along with breezy south winds picking up. Those southerly breezes will pump moist, unstable air into the region. With a front approaching Thursday night, this will trigger a round of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread storms late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening could be severe, with locally damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes all possible. We do dry out to end the week but a bit cooler air returns with highs in the 50s Friday. Another system arrives with more rain Saturday before we dry out once again Sunday. Unsettled weather returns Monday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Warmer, T/Storms Developing - PM (Possibly Severe)

High 71, Low 50, winds S-12, G-30

FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cooler

High 57, Low 42, winds N-10

SATURDAY: Rain Developing, Cool

High 51, Low 40, winds E-11

