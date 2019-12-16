Tornado caught on camera, at least 1 dead in Louisiana

Widespread damage is being reported in Louisiana as severe storms are hitting portions of the Southeast.

Storms caused damage in the Louisiana city of Alexandria (Source: KALB)

KALB is reporting significant damage in Alexandria. Video taken from the city’s airport shows what appeared to be a large tornado.

KPLC reports at least one person was killed from severe storms in Vernon Parish, west of Alexandria.

The National Weather Service said one tornado traveled more than 60 miles across central Louisiana.

A meteorologist also captured a video of a wall cloud as a storm was moving through Alexandria.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for the central Louisiana city and neighboring communities as the storm moved through the area Monday afternoon.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department released a video showing some of the damage to the area.

Storms in Texas and Mississippi have also caused damage.

Video from WLBT showed authorities clearing debris from a road in Edwards, Mississippi, after the National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado moved through the area.

