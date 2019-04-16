Torrence Baylis and Marcella Doran

Torrence Baylis

Daviess County High School

As a junior, Torrence has earned a 23 on her ACT and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Her future goals include graduating high school, attending college to earn a degree in the medical field, and then potentially working in the profession of physical therapy. Outside of class, Torrence enjoys playing soccer as a member of her school’s varsity team, volunteering in the community as a member of Beta Club, and being active at her church as a member of their leadership program.

Marcella Doran

Franklin Simpson High School

Franklin maintains a 3.9 GPA as a junior in high school and is looking into music and arts as well as medical and veterinarian programs to pursue in college. She enjoys singing, writing songs, decorating and playing basketball in her spare time. Marcella is also very passionate about music and animals. Outside of class, she is a member of National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.