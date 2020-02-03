Town, park to commemorate Lincoln's birthday

The town where President Abraham Lincoln was born will host activities this month to commemorate his 211th birthday.

Officials say ceremonies will be held on Feb. 12 in downtown Hodgenville, Kentucky, and at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park.

Local officials plan to attend the first ceremony, which will include a flag raising and wreath laying.

The event at the national park will include a procession from the visitor center to the Memorial Building and a wreath laying. Afterward, a luncheon will feature Centre College President John Roush, who will speak about Lincoln's leadership style and legacy.