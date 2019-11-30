Toys for Tots Annual 'Hand it to A Hero' event takes place in Bowling Green

The Annual Hand it to a Hero event took place early Saturday morning. The Local Heroes ranged from law enforcement officers, firefighters, to Marines.

Local heroes stood at both entrances of the Walmart on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, collecting toys and monetary donations.

One Marine Veteran has been involved with the Toys for Tots event for the past 16 years.

"Well, number one is these other guys that are heroes back here, but it's fun. It is a fun situation to come out and collect these toys and set them up and help distribute them," said Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran.

"If it wasn't for them we wouldn't do it but it is about 16 years now we have been doing this and it is growing bigger and bigger every year," added Cherry.

If you did not get a chance to donate Saturday there is still time to give back. The Toys for Tots boxes will be collected on December 18th.

"We will be handing out toys from our Toys for Tots North Pole the first three Saturdays in December. The families already calling now for assistance. If anyone needs assistance that is 270- 562- 0518 and they can call from now all the way until December 18th," said Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Toys for Tots is asking for people to continue to donate toys even though the boxes do get full. Anyone can still donate after December 18th just go to any Bowling Green Fire Department and those toys will be distributed on Christmas morning.