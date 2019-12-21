Toys for Tots dedicates last distribution day in memory of a volunteer

For weeks volunteers have been gathering and distributing toys to families in Bowling Green and surrounding counties.

Families arrived at the 'North Pole' Saturday, to pick up their toys and snap a quick picture with Santa Claus.

Also on Saturday a donation of over a hundred bikes rolled in the door which will be a great kick start for next year.

"Today has been awesome we've had a really good amount of volunteers, all of our families are showing up, even some families that couldn't make it our first couple of Saturday's because of them not having transportation or having some sickness in the family," said Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots Coordinator, "So we know that everybody is excited about getting their gifts and it is going to be a great Christmas for everyone that has been involved with toys for tots."

After recently losing a volunteer who was heavily involved with Toys for Tots, they decided to dedicate today to her. In honor of the work she had done for the organization.

"So today my family and I are here in honor of my Aunt Kim Baxters. She was a huge supporter of Toys for Tots and she just really loved giving back to the community any way she could and we are just here to honor her memory," said Shea Sanson, niece.

"It's a wonderful thing to help kids especially this time of year and it is something my mom was all about. She called it her Christmas crack somebody mentioned earlier and if you knew my mom that was her," said Clint Brown, son.

There is still time to donate toys. Boxes will still be at the Bowling Green Fire Department and the Greenwood Mall and toys will be delivered by the fire department on Christmas day.

