Toys for Tots is underway for the holiday season

It is the season for giving and giving back. Toys for Tots is officially underway in Bowling Green.

The historic nationwide program put on by the Marine Corps began in 1947 and is still going strong today. Last year in Southern Kentucky over 20,000 toys were distributed.

"Its started already, we have already serviced some kids. Our sign up starts on November 15 and runs through December 15. The first three Saturdays of December will be distribution days. Each county around us are all under our umbrella. They will be participating also," said Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran.

If you would like to donate or learn more information about the Toys for Tots program click here.