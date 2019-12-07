Toys for tots holds first distribution day

With Christmas just a few weeks away, many people are getting ready for holiday shopping to get that favorite toy for their child. though, some families did not go to target or walmart, but metals n more.

Toys for Tots held their first toy distribution day Saturday with parents picking up toys to give their child for Christmas.

This was the first Saturday they had this event, and they will have it again on Saturday, December 14th, and Saturday, December 21st.

The day was filled with volunteers delivering and distributing toys.