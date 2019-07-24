Trace Die Cast hosts block party at West End Park as part of United Way's Day of Caring

United Way's 11th annual Day of Caring included several projects throughout the community. One of those projects, was a block party at West End Park in Bowling Green.

Trace Die Cast, a company that regularly participates in the Day of Caring, hosted the event.

"There are two things that we hold really, really dear, that's our employees and the communities where they live, and the other is obviously education, and today we get to accomplish both of those things with the Born Learning Trail and then the carnival that we're having for kids in the community," said Donna Harmon, CFO of Trace Die Cast.

The carnival-type block party included popcorn, hot-dogs, and several games like water balloon tosses and "lucky ducky", where kids could pick a rubber duck out of a small pool to win a prize.

The event also highlighted the Born Learning Trail at West End Park, which helps kids get active outdoors and focuses on education.

Along with Trace Die Cast, several other community groups and businesses participated in the block party. The Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, and volunteers with the City of Bowling Green were taking part in the day.

"It's so special because the community gets to come out and enjoy so many different things that different businesses and organizations are trying to give back to the community," said Harmon.

For a look at other projects through the community for United Way's 11th annual Day of Caring, scroll through our homepage on WBKO.com.

