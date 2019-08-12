Trace Die Cast robbery suspect caught

A suspect in several robberies from trace die cast has been arrested according to a citation from Bowling Green Police.

Christopher Mckinney is accused of stealing from his former place of employment several times spanning back to May of 2019.

Mckinney entered Trace Die Cast several times stealing wiring and copper from the plant. Management at Trace Die Cast were able to identify Mckinney and report it to authorities.

Mickinney was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and taken to the Warren County Detention Center. Christopher Mickinney was charged with 5 counts of burglary in the third degree.