Tracking Rain, then Colder!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Election Day started cloudy but ended sunny. We'll start Wednesday with sunshine before clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon. Rain will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday. It will turn blustery and colder Thursday afternoon as rain moves out. Sunshine returns just in time for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green. Another shot of unseasonably cold air arrives early next week. By Tuesday, highs may run as much as 25° below normal!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Toward Evening

High 65, Low 48, winds SE-8

THURSDAY: Breezy Turning Colder, Rain, Falling Temps

AM High 54 Temps Falling into 40s, Low 28, winds N-12

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 45, Low 25, winds NE-7

