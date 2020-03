A tractor-trailer and an SUV collided head-on US 119 in Bell County Thursday morning.

Details are limited right now, but we do know the crash happened near the Old Sizemore Building.

We have no word on if there are any injuries.

Bell County Dispatch could not say whether the road is closed or not, though witnesses said they have been sitting in stopped traffic for about 45 minutes as of 12:15 p.m.

Use caution if you are driving in the area.

This story will be updated.