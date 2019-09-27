Traffic Advisory - I65 Southbound MM 79 in Hardin County

All southbound lanes remain closed from the early morning multi-vehicle crash just south of Exit 81 (Sonora).

Reconstruction is currently underway and there is no confident estimate on time to clear currently available.

A mandatory detour for all southbound traffic is set up at Exit 81.

Motorist will continue southbound via US 31W and rejoin I65 at Upton which is Exit 78.

As traffic increases through the morning, more lengthy delays are to be expected.

Be prepared for stopped and/or slowly moving traffic ahead as you approach the vicinity.

13 News will update this story with more information.