Traffic Alert: I-65 Southbound in Hart County

UPDATE - 6:35pm Central: The left lane is open to allow vehicles caught between the crash and Exit 71 through.

A multi-vehicle crash near the Munfordville Exit around mile marker 65 has all lanes of Southbound I-65 blocked.

Clearing is expected to take several hours. A mandatory detour is set up at Bonnieville Exit 71 to continue south on US 31W and rejoin I-65 at the Exit 65 Interchange in Munfordville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to exit the interstate in advance of the mandatory detour.