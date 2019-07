The traffics signal at the I-65 interchange with U.S 231 Scottsville Road will be shut down for several hours overnight while crews perform maintenance work.

Crews will take the signal offline starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning until around 5 a.m.

Flaggers will be present to control traffic. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and need to slowdown as flaggers and crews will be on the roadway working.