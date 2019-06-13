Police officer assaulted, man tased during traffic stop in Tompkinsville

According to the arrest citation, a Tompkinsville police officer stopped a car with one tail lamp Wednesday night.

The officer stated that before he could get out of his patrol car, the driver of the car and his passenger exited the vehicle and were shouting profanities at the officer.

Officials say the officer attempted to place the female office under arrest when the driver, Richard Ballard, got in between the officer and female and began to push the officer.

When the officer then attempted to arrest Ballard, further resisting ensued which the officer says he assisted the suspect to the ground in an attempt to gain compliance, but was unsuccessful.

As Ballard continued to resist arrest, the officer used his taser and Ballard was placed under arrest without any further incident.

During the altercation, Officer Shirley said he suffered a cut to his left elbow and a knot under his left eye. Officer Shirley refused treatment from EMS who responded to the incident.

Ballard's car was also damaged during the altercation.

Ballard is in the Barren County Jail and is charged with no tail lamps, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, menacing, assault 3rd degree-police officer, criminal mischief 3rd degree.