Traffic stop leads to two arrested in drug bust

On January 31, the Hart County Sheriff's office stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Main Street in Munfordville. After investigating deputies searched the vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Larry Love for Trafficking In Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess. They also arrested Bryce Diamond for Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Hatfield, was cited for multiple traffic offenses and released.

Both Love and Diamond were taken to the Hart County Jail.