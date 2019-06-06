Traffic stop leads to large marijuana seizure

A Lexington man was arrested after being found with an estimated $175,000 in marijuana.

On Thursday, Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle in Madison County after clocking it driving at 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Upon further investigation, officers located two large square bales of marijuana wrapped in duct tape.

It has an estimated street value of around $175,000.

20-year-old Julio Sanchez of Lexington Kentucky was arrested without further incident on charges of: Speeding, reckless driving, No Operators License, failure to produce insurance card, No registration and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Sanchez was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Officer Mark Puckett continues the investigation.