Traffic stop uncovers over 2 pounds of Mexican methamphetamine

Officials say they conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon that resulted in finding half a pound of meth in possession of Maurice Boyd.

Through further investigation police obtained and executed a search warrant at Boyd's residence.

Police found and seized an additional 2 pounds of Mexican methamphetamine, over $14,000 in cash and 3 handguns.

Boyd has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

This was a joint investigation with the Drug Task Force, ATF, the Bowling Green Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

