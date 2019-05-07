Training course to be offered to area state and local law enforcement to reduce violent gun crime

The Louisville division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering training in Crime Gun Intelligence (CGI) to area state and local law enforcement.

The training is part of their mission to reduce violent gun crime.

Attendees will see how to capture digital images of ballistic evidence and match that evidence with shell casings from other violent crimes.

The use of this tracing and analysis computer system may establish leads in a matter of hours.

It will be held at Jody Richards Hall at Western Kentucky University on Tuesday, May 7 at 1:30.

(1906 College Heights Blvd. Bowling Green, KY 42101)

To find out more about ATF and its programs, click this link.