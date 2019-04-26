Graduate Transfer Guard Camron Justice Signs With Hilltopper Program

WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Friday the signing of graduate transfer Camron Justice (6-3, Guard) in the 2019 class.

Justice comes to The Hill from IUPUI. He has one season of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible after graduating and transferring from the Jaguars program.

“We’re really excited to have Cam join our family,” Stansbury said. “He fills a great need with his outstanding ability to shoot and pass the ball, and he brings tremendous experience and leadership to our program. He’s also been fortunate to have a lot of great basketball coaches in his life, including his dad and a legendary Kentucky high school coach in B.B. King.”

Justice – a Hindman, Ky., native – was a Second Team All-Horizon League selection for IUPUI in 2018-19 after averaging 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He also made 90 of 256 3-pointers (35.2 percent) and 135 of 158 free throws (85.4 percent).

Justice finished the season ranked third in the Horizon League in scoring and was also among the league's top 10 in 3-pointers made, assists, steals, free throws made, free-throw percentage and minutes played. He scored in double digits in all but three games and scored 20-plus points 14 times.

Justice sat out at IUPUI in 2017-18 after transferring from Vanderbilt. He appeared in seven games as a sophomore before opting to transfer at the close of the fall semester.

As a true freshman, Justice appeared in 27 games for Vanderbilt while averaging 3.3 points per game and shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN coming out of Knott County Central High School and was named both Kentucky Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015. He helped lead his squad to three straight Sweet 16 appearances and averaged 28.5 points per game as a senior.

Justice finished his prep career ranked third in Kentucky high school history in career points (3,588) and made 3s (393).

He will be the third Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner on WKU’s roster, joining Carson Williams (2016) and Taveion Hollingsworth (2017). It will be the first time in program history that WKU has ever had three Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners on the roster at the same time.